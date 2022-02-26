How Payton Pritchard Felt About Impactful Performance In Celtics’ Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Much like it has been for the Celtics in general, the 2021-22 campaign has been largely inconsistent for Payton Pritchard. But with Boston seemingly finding its footing and earning its 11th win in past 12 games Saturday, it was a positive sign to see the second-year guard excel individually.

Pritchard came off the bench to score 19 points on 66% shooting (8-for-12) all while adding six assists, which was tied for second-most behind Marcus Smart (seven). Pritchard, most notably, scored 10 of those points with four assists in the fourth quarter, playing crunch-time minutes as the Celtics overcame a four-point deficit en route to a 113-104 victory.

The 2020 first-round pick now has three games this season with 19 or more points, including a season-high 24 on Dec. 27.

“That’s definitely a good feeling just to get a win and, you know, to contribute like that,” Pritchard said after the win, per NBC Sports Boston. “But for me, in the role I’m in and some of the guys that come off the bench, you got to find different ways to affect the game. It’s not always gonna be with scoring, it can be with you got to get stops. So, for me, it’s just finding those little ways I can contribute.”

P-Rabbit came off the bench and started cooking in Detroit. Here's every one of his buckets ? pic.twitter.com/xjixxKuKuz — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 26, 2022

Pritchard expressed that Saturday’s performance, which came in 27 minutes (most since Dec. 29), helps him maintain his confidence. It’s something he has tried to remember despite seeing such changes in opportunity.

“For me this whole year has been about trying not to get down. It’s frustrating, but to stay with your work and, you know, I looked at it as a way I can get better — off days, game days,” Pritchard, who is averaging 12 minutes per game, said. “Just keep working hard and then eventually it will come.