NESN Logo Sign In

The rookie is playing his best hockey of the season right now.

The Boston Bruins delivered one of their best games this season as they took it to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday afternoon. Boston was powered by five goals and a great performance by Jeremy Swayman.

Boston’s netminder made 27 saves in the victory.

For more on Swayman’s afternoon, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.