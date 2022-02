NESN Logo Sign In

Remember Andrew Hammond? The goaltender is back in the NHL.

The Montreal Canadiens got a big lift by “The Hamburgler” on Sunday night as he powered them to a win over the New York Islanders.

Hammond earned his first win since April 9, 2016, making 30 saves in the winning effort.

For more on the netminder, check out the “Bruins Best Comeback” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.