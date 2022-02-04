Jonquel Jones Advocated For Courtney Williams’ Return To CT Sun

NESN Logo Sign In

With the way she left the Connecticut Sun after the 2019 season, it was a little surprising, to say the least, that there was potential for Courtney Williams to return.

But fortunately for the Sun, former teammate Jonquel Jones and other veterans lobbied hard for a reunion. How do you tell the WNBA Most Valuable Player no?

“This is a player-led league and (our) franchise really values our players, and our veterans truly advocated for Courtney Williams,” Sun head coach and general manager Curt Miller told reporters Wednesday after announcing Williams’ signing. “They recruited her back. They had a special bond.

“What any great player in any sport (on) any franchise wants is (they) want to have a more open dialogue on what the roster looks like. And so when you have those conversations with JJ, when she says, ‘we need Courtney Williams, we need Courtney Williams’ … (She’s) what we believe is the missing piece for us.”

What the WNBA Most Valuable Player says, you do.

Though terms of the agreement weren’t released publicly, Richard Cohen of HerHoopStats.com reported it was a one-year deal worth up to $103,000.

Williams earned her first WNBA All-Star selection in 2021 after averaging 16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4 assists with the Atlanta Dream.