What Courtney Williams Return Would Mean For CT Sun

NESN Logo Sign In

In a pretty unpredictable turn of events, Courtney Williams reportedly might make a return to the Connecticut Sun.

The point guard left on awkward terms after helping the Sun to the WNBA Finals in 2019, denying coach Curt Miller’s claims that she requested a trade before being sent to Atlanta in a three-team deal. Williams received her first All-Star nod with the Dream last season, but the situation went sour after video surfaced of Williams and teammate Crystal Bradford getting involved in a fight. Both players were disciplined by the WNBA, and Williams will serve a one-game suspension next season.

Now that she’s a free agent, it looks like the bridge with Connecticut wasn’t burned and the Sun will have her back, according to Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV.

WNBA All-Star Courtney Williams is expected to finalize a deal to return to the @ConnecticutSun, sources tell @GrlsTlkSportsTV.



In 2019, Williams played an instrumental role in leading the team to the WNBA finals. — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) January 23, 2022

The move would absolutely stack Connecticut.

Williams averaged a career-best 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds this season.

Adding another All-Star to the mix of league MVP Jonquel Jones, Most Improved Player Brionna Jones, DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas would only help carry last season’s dominance into the next. Especially with All-Defensive contributions from Briann January and Jasmine Thomas.