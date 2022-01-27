What Courtney Williams Return Would Mean For CT Sun

In a pretty unpredictable turn of events, Courtney Williams reportedly might make a return to the Connecticut Sun.
The point guard left on awkward terms after helping the Sun to the WNBA Finals in 2019, denying coach Curt Miller’s claims that she requested a trade before being sent to Atlanta in a three-team deal. Williams received her first All-Star nod with the Dream last season, but the situation went sour after video surfaced of Williams and teammate Crystal Bradford getting involved in a fight. Both players were disciplined by the WNBA, and Williams will serve a one-game suspension next season.
Now that she’s a free agent, it looks like the bridge with Connecticut wasn’t burned and the Sun will have her back, according to Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV.
The move would absolutely stack Connecticut.
Williams averaged a career-best 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds this season.
Adding another All-Star to the mix of league MVP Jonquel Jones, Most Improved Player Brionna Jones, DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas would only help carry last season’s dominance into the next. Especially with All-Defensive contributions from Briann January and Jasmine Thomas.
Since that 2019 title run, Connecticut made it to the quarterfinals in 2020 before getting upset as the WNBA’s No. 1 overall seed in the most recent playoffs.
Williams could have put them over the top had she stuck around. But who knows if the additions of January and Bonner would have come to fruition after that?
They say everything happens for a reason, and Williams might be returning to a better situation than the one she left.