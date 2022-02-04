Kyle Busch Wonders If It’s Time To Reboot Classic NASCAR Movie

NESN Logo Sign In

Move over, Tom Cruise. Kyle Busch has his eyes on your place in Hollywood’s driver’s seat.

Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, is gauging public interest in a reboot of the classic NASCAR movie “Days of Thunder.” However, instead of Cruise playing the starring role, as he did in the 1990 film, Busch envisions himself as the leading man, judging by the photo the latter tweeted Friday.

“RT if u think it’s time for a reboot,” Busch wrote in the captain.

RT if u think it?s time for a reboot ?? pic.twitter.com/Dv9tG8aTpE — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) February 4, 2022

Why not remake “Days of Thunder?” Everyone is rebooting just about everything these days, anyway.