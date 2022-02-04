Kyle Busch Wonders If It’s Time To Reboot Classic NASCAR Movie

Will life imitate art?

by

Move over, Tom Cruise. Kyle Busch has his eyes on your place in Hollywood’s driver’s seat.

Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, is gauging public interest in a reboot of the classic NASCAR movie “Days of Thunder.” However, instead of Cruise playing the starring role, as he did in the 1990 film, Busch envisions himself as the leading man, judging by the photo the latter tweeted Friday.

“RT if u think it’s time for a reboot,” Busch wrote in the captain.

Why not remake “Days of Thunder?” Everyone is rebooting just about everything these days, anyway.

More NASCAR:

Kyle Busch Wonders If It’s Time To Reboot Classic NASCAR Movie
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Sacramento Kings
Previous Article

Nets' James Harden OUT vs. Jazz
Actor Mark Wahlberg
Next Article

Julian Edelman Supports Mark Wahlberg Playing Bill Belichick In Tom Brady Biopic

Picked For You

Related