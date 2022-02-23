Learn These Five Jonquel Jones Facts Ahead Of ‘My Story’ Premiere On NESN

NESN Logo Sign In

Jonquel Jones continues to put the WNBA on notice.

The Connecticut Sun forward has become one of the best basketball players in the world. Jones was drafted into the WNBA in 2016, and she’s been showing why she’s one of the best since then. Every single season she has played has seen her improve. Currently, Jones is the face of the Sun and one of the main reasons they are expected to contend for the WNBA Championship for seasons to come.

There’s a lot more, however, to Jones than just being a great basketball player. Ahead of the 2022 season, it’s time more fans got to know who she is on and off the court a little better.

Here are five things to know about Jones.

Jones is WNBA’s first Bahamian player

Born Jan. 5, 1994, in Freeport, Bahamas, Jones became the first Bahamian-born WNBA player when she debuted in 2016. She wrote in her post on The Players’ Tribune that the only way she could play in a real gym was by waking up at 6 a.m. so that her dad could drive her there. Otherwise, Jones always was playing on a court near the beach, learning how to shoot with the wind that came off the water.

Soccer was her first love, not basketball

Believe it or not, basketball wasn’t the sport Jones had originally put her all into. It was soccer that she initially fell in love with. Jones was on the Bahamian youth national soccer team when she was younger. Unfortunately, her love for the game would be taken away at the age of 12. A homophobic comment made to Jones from one of her coaches made her love for the game disappear, which would lead to Jones putting her future into the game of basketball.

She was selected sixth overall in the 2016 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks

Jones has played her entire WNBA career as a member of the Sun. However, she was originally selected sixth overall in the 2016 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. The forward was traded along with a second-round pick to the Sun for Chelsea Gray and three draft picks during the draft.