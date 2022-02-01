Jonquel Jones, WNBA MVP, Signs Contract With CT Sun

Jonquel Jones is back in the fold.
The Connecticut Sun announced Tuesday the superstar center has signed the core qualifying contract offer the team extended her. Jones, the reigning WNBA MVP, had been a free agent but she’ll return to the team with which she has spent her career with.
“I am so happy to be back in Connecticut,” Jones told the Sun’s website. “This organization has believed in me since day one and I definitely feel like we have unfinished business. The fans want it, the front office wants it and the players want it. So now we just have to go out and get it done and bring a chip back to Mohegan Sun.”
Jones reportedly re-signs with the Sun on a team-friendly multi-year deal, which gives the team more space under the salary cap than it would have had if she sought to maximize her salary.
After opting out of the 2020 WNBA season, Jones returned with a vengeance, averaging career highs in points Jones won registered career-highs in points (19.4), rebounds (11.2) and minutes (31.7) last season. She powered the Sun to a 26-6 regular-season record and the top seed in the WNBA Playoffs.
With those numbers it’s no surprise Jones won the 2021 Associated Press WNBA Most Valuable Player and the (league-awarded) WNBA Most Valuable Player awards.
It also is easy to understand why Connecticut is so happy to retain her services.
“We are ecstatic about JJ’s decision to return and continue her career in Connecticut,” Sun head coach and general manager Curt Miller said, per the Sun. “She is one of the most versatile and talented players in the world. She has a burning desire to improve, and we look forward to building upon the momentum of her MVP season. JJ is an unselfish superstar and is driven to help bring a Championship to Connecticut. This is a great day for the Sun.”
Sun captain Jasmine Thomas echoed Miller’s glee at Jones’ return.
“Jonquel is the best player in the world, so of course I’m happy she’s back with the Sun! She’s the core of our organization, and she’s an incredible teammate and person,” Thomas said, per the Sun. “JJ’s passion is contagious, along with her competitiveness and work ethic. I have no doubt she will lead us to a championship.”
The 2022 WNBA season will tip off May 6.