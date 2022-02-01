Jonquel Jones, WNBA MVP, Signs Contract With CT Sun

NESN Logo Sign In

Jonquel Jones is back in the fold.

The Connecticut Sun announced Tuesday the superstar center has signed the core qualifying contract offer the team extended her. Jones, the reigning WNBA MVP, had been a free agent but she’ll return to the team with which she has spent her career with.

“I am so happy to be back in Connecticut,” Jones told the Sun’s website. “This organization has believed in me since day one and I definitely feel like we have unfinished business. The fans want it, the front office wants it and the players want it. So now we just have to go out and get it done and bring a chip back to Mohegan Sun.”

Jones reportedly re-signs with the Sun on a team-friendly multi-year deal, which gives the team more space under the salary cap than it would have had if she sought to maximize her salary.

After opting out of the 2020 WNBA season, Jones returned with a vengeance, averaging career highs in points Jones won registered career-highs in points (19.4), rebounds (11.2) and minutes (31.7) last season. She powered the Sun to a 26-6 regular-season record and the top seed in the WNBA Playoffs.

With those numbers it’s no surprise Jones won the 2021 Associated Press WNBA Most Valuable Player and the (league-awarded) WNBA Most Valuable Player awards.

It also is easy to understand why Connecticut is so happy to retain her services.