NESN’s Black History Month Celebration Crescendos With Back-To-Back Premieres

Throughout the month of February, NESN and Berkshire Bank are proud to celebrate Black History Month — honoring the many accomplishments and achievements of Black athletes to New England sports. To see all the great stories celebrated on NESN, visit NESN.com/BlackHistoryMonth

The peak of NESN’s Black History month programming slate offers fans a glimpse into the old and new.

NESN will debut two pieces of long-form content Wednesday night: “My Story: Jonquel Jones” and “Celebrating the Negro Leagues.” The latest episode in the “My Story” series debuts at 9 p.m. ET on NESN, and the celebration of black baseball leagues follows at 9:30 p.m.

In “My Story,” Jones, the Connecticut Sun superstar center and 2021 WNBA MVP, details her path from the Bahamas to the top of women’s basketball. After re-signing with the Sun earlier this month, Jones is determined to lead the team to its first WNBA Finals triumph in the 2022 season, which tips off in May.

NESN’s Jahmai Webster hosts “Celebrating the Negro Leagues,” as the 30-minute special highlights some of the key builders and players that helped shape the competitions. Don’t miss Bob Kendrick guiding viewers on a tour of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and learn about some of the best Black baseball players from New England.

If you miss Wednesday night’s premieres, fear not. NESN will re-air “My Story: Jonquel Jones” and “Celebrating the Negro Leagues” in the coming days, weeks and months, and you also can watch them online at NESN Watch.