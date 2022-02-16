Marcus Smart Injury: Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Gives Update On Guard

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics may be without their starting point guard for some time.

Marcus Smart left the Celtics’ Tuesday night blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers with just over five minutes remaining in the second quarter due to a right ankle sprain.

He never returned to the contest and head coach Ime Udoka gave as much of an update as he could after the 135-87 win.

“He rolled his ankle pretty bad,” Udoka said after the game. “He stepped on (Joel Embiid’s) foot on the way up. He’s limping noticeably so we’ll check him out tonight and obviously tomorrow to see how he feels. It didn’t look great how he was walking out, but we’ll see.”

The Celtics return to action Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons, but then will head to the NBA All-Star break. Given the long layoff following the clash against Detroit — Boston won’t play again until Feb. 24 — it’s possible Smart will remain on the sideline.