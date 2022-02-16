Marcus Smart Injury: Celtics Guard Leaves Vs. 76ers With Ankle Sprain

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics got bit by the injury bug Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Boston lost starting point guard Marcus Smart with five minutes remaining the second period to a gnarly-looking right ankle injury.

The team shortly after ruled him out for the remainder of Tuesday’s tilt with Philadelphia.

#NEBHInjuryReport Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) will not return. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 16, 2022

Prior to his injury he was in the middle of one of the best stretches of basketball in his career. The 27-year-old entered Tuesday’s bout with at least 22 points in three of his last six games and at least six assists in four of them.

Hopefully Smart is alright and this is just a short-term injury.