NBA Rumors: Celtics, Hawks Eyeing Marcus Smart Trade Framework?

The Celtics have turned around their season, winning five straight and seven of their last eight, but a lot of speculation ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline still centers on whom Boston might deal away.

Marcus Smart has been the subject of trade rumors for a while, and The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner added fuel to the fire Monday by reporting, via sources, that the Hawks are interested in the Celtics guard.

According to Kirschner, Atlanta has been interested in Smart for “quite some time,” as the 27-year-old would fill the Hawks’ need for defense, playmaking and leadership.

A reader pitched a hypothetical trade in which Boston would send Smart to Atlanta in exchange for Bogdan Bogdanovi? and the Charlotte Hornets’ 2022 first-round pick (top-18 protected). In responding to the proposal, Kirschner offered a notable nugget regarding a possible Smart-Bogdanovi? swap.

Here’s what Kirschner wrote:

Who says no? Possibly the Celtics.

I’ve actually heard some chatter on a Smart-Bogdanovi? trade framework in the past few days. Whether or not it actually materializes is a different thing. Smart is someone the Hawks have been interested in for quite some time. It’s obvious why when you look at what is needed on this roster: more defense and more players who can create for themselves and others. Smart fills that need. The Hawks could also use another voice in the locker room who is respected and not afraid to hold anyone accountable. They’re kind of missing that right now with this being a mostly quiet roster.