Odell Beckham Jr. Brought To Tears After Rams’ Super Bowl Victory

Odell Beckham Jr. was overcome by emotion as his Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in dramatic fashion to win Super Bowl LVI.

Sidelined by a non-contact knee injury suffered during the second quarter, Beckham wept on the sideline after Aaron Donald forced a Joe Burrow incompletion that sealed a 23-20 Rams victory at SoFi Stadium.

The severity of Beckham’s injury was not immediately clear, but he did not return to the game and watched most of the second half in street clothes. He made a significant early impact, however, opening the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Matthew Stafford.

This was the first championship for Beckham, who revived his career in LA after a messy midseason divorce from the Cleveland Browns. The former Pro Bowl wide receiver caught five touchdown passes over eight regular-season games for the Rams, then played a major role in the team’s playoff run. He finished Sunday’s game with two catches on three targets for 52 yards.

Beckham also shared a heartfelt embrace with outside linebacker Von Miller after the final whistle. Miller, a former Super Bowl MVP with the Denver Broncos, was another in-season pickup who starred down the stretch for Sean McVay’s club.

“We got one, bro!” Miller exclaimed. “… We got a ring!”