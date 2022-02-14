Odell Beckham First Super Bowl Touchdown Prop Cashes; Bettors Rejoice Beckham entered Sunday's game 9-to-1 to score first by Sean T. McGuire 59 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. entered Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals with 9-to-1 odds to score the first touchdown of Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium, and he made plenty of bettors happy when he hauled in a 17-yard pass from Matthew Stafford.

Beckham beat Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton in coverage and Stafford placed it perfectly to give Los Angeles a 7-0 lead on the Rams’ second drive of the game.

DraftKings Sportsbook wrote Beckham on the second-most tickets (19.2%) and handle (16.8%) to score the game’s first touchdown, according to VSIN’s Ben Fawkes. Beckham’s anytime touchdown prop bet (+125) was the third-most-popular at PointsBet Sportsbook, as well.

A few who placed the first touchdown bet on Beckham were rightfully thrilled.

Odell Beckham Jr. w/ the first touchdown at +900 … my neighbor is losing his mind!!! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/41iVWAiWrP — T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) February 13, 2022

A bettor at @BetMGM had $10,000 on Odell Beckham Jr. to score the first touchdown. He wins $100,000! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/UjwuBpuXGY — Jon Metler (@JonMetler) February 13, 2022

Got to love @obj scoring first touchdown 🔥🔥 — Seanquai Harris (@KingQuai614) February 13, 2022

@obj 💰💰💰 first touchdown give me my money!! — nito🗯 (@nito9torres) February 13, 2022

