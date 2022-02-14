Odell Beckham First Super Bowl Touchdown Prop Cashes; Bettors Rejoice
Beckham entered Sunday's game 9-to-1 to score first
Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. entered Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals with 9-to-1 odds to score the first touchdown of Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium, and he made plenty of bettors happy when he hauled in a 17-yard pass from Matthew Stafford.
Beckham beat Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton in coverage and Stafford placed it perfectly to give Los Angeles a 7-0 lead on the Rams’ second drive of the game.
DraftKings Sportsbook wrote Beckham on the second-most tickets (19.2%) and handle (16.8%) to score the game’s first touchdown, according to VSIN’s Ben Fawkes. Beckham’s anytime touchdown prop bet (+125) was the third-most-popular at PointsBet Sportsbook, as well.
A few who placed the first touchdown bet on Beckham were rightfully thrilled.
