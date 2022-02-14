Odell Beckham Jr. Injury: Latest Update On Rams Wideout’s Injured Knee

NESN Logo Sign In

Odell Beckham Jr. was helped off the SoFi Stadium field Sunday after suffering a non-contact knee in Super Bowl LVI.

The injury occurred in the second quarter. Beckham went down clutching his left knee after dropping a short pass from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Beckham was evaluated in the sideline medical tent, then walked to the Rams’ locker room under his own power, according to reporters on site. The Rams announced he was questionable to return.

Rams injury update: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) questionable to return. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2022

Earlier in the game, the 29-year-old wide receiver opened the scoring for LA, pulling down a contested 17-yard touchdown catch from Stafford in the first quarter. The score continued a strong playoff run for Beckham, who caught nine passes for 116 yards in the NFC Championship Game.

Beckham, who joined the Rams midseason after being released by the Cleveland Browns, tore his ACL in the same knee last season. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent next month.