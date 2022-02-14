Rams’ Super Bowl Run Made Odell Beckham Surprising Amount Of Money

NESN Logo Sign In

Odell Beckham Jr. bet on himself and it paid off.

Many questioned Beckham during his tumultuous run with the Cleveland Browns but after being cut and signing with the Los Angeles Rams, he showed he’s still got it.

Beckham signed an incentive-laden $1.25 million prove-it deal to join the Super Bowl-hopeful Rams and became one of the team’s most productive players during his run, and even matched his touchdown total with the Browns in just 12 games in Los Angeles.

The team’s success and Super Bowl win also helped line Beckham’s pockets a little bit. With Los Angeles’ Super Bowl win over Cincinnati, Beckham completed the team’s playoff run by earning an extra $3 million in incentives.

You can check out a breakdown of the payout below, courtesy of Front Office Sports:

After going unclaimed on waivers, Odell Beckham Jr. signed a $1.25M contract with the Rams.



His Super Bowl run in LA has quadrupled that:



? $500K for Wild Card win

? $750K for Divisional win

? $750K for NFC Title

? $500K for making Super Bowl

? $500K for winning Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/ndG3q2caWv — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 14, 2022

Beckham began the Super Bowl on a high note and scored the first touchdown of the game for Rams before leaving the game with a knee injury.