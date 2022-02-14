Rams’ Super Bowl Run Made Odell Beckham Surprising Amount Of Money

Odell Beckham Jr. bet on himself and it paid off.
Many questioned Beckham during his tumultuous run with the Cleveland Browns but after being cut and signing with the Los Angeles Rams, he showed he’s still got it.
Beckham signed an incentive-laden $1.25 million prove-it deal to join the Super Bowl-hopeful Rams and became one of the team’s most productive players during his run, and even matched his touchdown total with the Browns in just 12 games in Los Angeles.
The team’s success and Super Bowl win also helped line Beckham’s pockets a little bit. With Los Angeles’ Super Bowl win over Cincinnati, Beckham completed the team’s playoff run by earning an extra $3 million in incentives.
You can check out a breakdown of the payout below, courtesy of Front Office Sports:
Beckham began the Super Bowl on a high note and scored the first touchdown of the game for Rams before leaving the game with a knee injury.
Even with an injury, he did everything and more asked of him by the Rams and likely will be back with the team next season on a significantly more expensive deal.
NESN?s big game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank.