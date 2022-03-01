Patrice Bergeron Downplays Adjustment With Jake DeBrusk Entering Fold

NESN Logo Sign In

The promotion of Jake DeBrusk to the top line for the Boston Bruins created questions, but early signs pertaining to the Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-DeBrusk group have undoubtedly offered optimism.

And Bergeron, while admitting the biggest adjustment was made by DeBrusk, essentially downplayed the transition. Sure, it’s a bit different having DeBrusk, a left shot, on the right wing rather than right-shot forwards like David Pastrnak and Craig Smith, but it’s not drastically unfamiliar. Bergeron specifically noted Reilly Smith (2013-15) as a similar example.

“It happened in the past,” Bergeron said before Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, per the team. “It’s not that bad of an adjustment. It’s more so for him than us, to be honest with you, like if he’s comfortable there. But he seems like he is and it’s been a good transition.”

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy explained his message to DeBrusk before Thursday’s debut of Marchand-Bergeron-DeBrusk was about playing to the standard the two veterans set while also bringing his speed and energy. Bergeron and Marchand have each specifically noted DeBrusk’s engagement during the early going.

“I hope we make it easy for the guys that are coming in,” Bergeron said. “For us, I always go back to communicating. I think that’s the biggest and most important thing to do with whoever you’re playing with. I think the more you communicate, the more you let him know what we like as a line and what we can maybe change or what we’re seeing on the other team’s defense that we can maybe try to take advantage of, I think it’s important that we do communicate.”

Bergeron further noted how he believes it’s pivotal that, when a new player like DeBrusk joins a previously-established grouping, it’s more so about each bringing what they do best rather than changing how the newcomer plays.

“I’ve been used to playing with Brad for so long maybe some of those guys think it’s an adjustment for them to come with us and play with us but at the same time we’re trying to adjust,” Bergeron said. “And I think we should all just play our game and bring whatever we bring to the table. That’s how you’re effective. If you try to change your game, that’s when I think you’re not at your best.”