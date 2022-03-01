Raptors Without Fred VanVleet vs. Nets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The post-All-Star game blues are dragging the Toronto Raptors down, and they may not have bottomed out yet. The Raps have been outscored 252-193 in their two games out of the break, giving up at least 125 points in both games. They’ll have to find a way past the Brooklyn Nets without their All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet, who is “not very likely” to play on Monday.

Fred VanVleet is "not very likely tonight," per Nick Nurse. A little more sore than he was to start last game. — Oren Weisfeld (@OrenWeisfeld) February 28, 2022

VanVleet has been hobbled by a knee injury, which has impacted his recent performances. The Wichita State product is shooting just 32.4% over the past two games, scoring a combined 32 points and adding four rebounds and 13 assists.

Malachi Flynn will get the start in FVV’s place. Since the break in the pair of blowout losses, Flynn has seen some increased time, playing a combined 30 minutes. He’s scored 11 points in the past two games but is regarded for his defense over his offensive prowess.

Dalano Banton is second on the Raps depth chart and could also see a boost in minutes. Banton averages 3.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 11:34 per game.

Even without VanVleet, the Raptors are still priced as favorites against the Nets. FanDuel Sportsbook has Toronto installed as -3.5 road chalk for the Atlantic Division matchup.