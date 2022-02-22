Patriots Insider Explains Best, Worst Case Scenario Entering Offseason

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots enter the 2022 offseason with plenty of questions pertaining to both the coaching staff and roster itself.

Will special teams ace Matthew Slater retire? Will the Patriots retain cornerback J.C. Jackson? Who will replace the void left by former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels? Can the Patriots draft or acquire a talented player at the receiver position?

Those are just a few of the biggest questions the Patriots face after a wild-card exit concluded the rookie season of quarterback Mac Jones. They also are among the topics discussed by ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss, who hinted at New England’s best-case scenario and worst-case scenario in a story published Monday.

Here’s what Reiss had to say:

Best-case offseason scenario: Jackson signs an extension, longtime leaders (Devin) McCourty and Slater (special teams) return for another season, the offensive line is solidified with the return of (Ted) Karras, steady kicker (Nick) Folk re-signs … and the draft brings a dynamic receiver and more speed, versatility and intelligence on defense.

Worst-case offseason scenario: Changes on the offensive coaching staff stunt Jones’ development and the draft looks more like 2019 than 2021 — when mistakes were made with top picks who ideally would be coming into their prime at this time.

Yeah, those obviously are polar opposites.