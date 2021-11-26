NESN Logo Sign In

As he prepares to hit unrestricted free agency for the first time, J.C. Jackson said he “would love” to stay with the New England Patriots.

The fourth-year cornerback addressed his uncertain future after Friday’s Patriots practice.

“I love playing for the New England Patriots, playing under Coach (Bill) Belichick,” Jackson said in a video conference. “I have grown as a football player since I’ve been here. It’s a place that gave me a chance from Day 1. I would love to be a New England Patriot for a long time.”

The Patriots signed Jackson as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the NFL’s premier ball hawks, leading all NFL players with 23 interceptions.

Currently playing on a one-year restricted free agent tender that pays him $3.384 million, Jackson has set himself up for a significant pay raise. He leads the league in passes defended (15); ranks first in passer rating against (40.1) among cornerbacks with more than 50 coverage snaps, per Pro Football Focus; and trails only Dallas Cowboys standout Trevon Diggs in interceptions (six).

Over his last four games, Jackson has allowed just four catches on 15 targets for 61 yards and no touchdowns, grabbing three interceptions (including a pick-six) and posting a minuscule passer rating against of 3.13, per PFF.

The 26-year-old is about to get paid this offseason. The question is whether the Patriots, who traded former No. 1 corner Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers last month, will be the team that pays him.