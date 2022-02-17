Patriots Free Agents: Matthew Slater Future Uncertain As Offseason Begins

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have nearly 20 players set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opens March 16. As that date approaches, we’re taking a closer look at each one. Next up: longtime special teams captain Matthew Slater.

2021 SEASON REVIEW

Matthew Slater has been a fixture of Patriots special teams since 2008, otherwise known as the “Matt Cassel Year.” When people talk about the end of an era in New England, watching a game without Slater on punt coverage certainly would qualify.

But that day will come in the near future; the only question is, when? Slater, 36, is set to become a free agent this offseason and retirement certainly is on the table. A recent report indicates the 10-time Pro Bowler would be open to playing in 2022, but his future remains unclear.

He hardly looked like someone on the back-nine in 2021. Despite an uncharacteristically sloppy campaign from the Patriots’ special teams unit — 18th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA — Slater was his normal self, riding a strong season to another Pro Bowl appearance and second-team All-Pro honors. And he remained a leader both on the field and off, with his teammates voting him a co-captain for the 11th straight season and the NFL presenting him his first Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

If Slater decides to return for a 15h season, it’s hard to imagine the Patriots not making it work. It’s even harder to imagine Slater playing somewhere else.

That said, weird things happen in free agency. Let’s look at cases for and against New England re-signing Slater, who will turn 37 in September.

CASE FOR RE-SIGNING

This is pretty straightforward. Slater remains one of the best special teams gunners in football and his locker room leadership is invaluable. He practically is a player-coach, and that’s worth a lot on a team trying to rebuild and get younger on the fly.