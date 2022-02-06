Pro Bowl Live Stream: Watch AFC-NFC Exhibition Online, On TV

The AFC won the last four Pro Bowl matchups

One week before the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals battle it out in Super Bowl LVI, a slew of the NFL’s biggest names will share the field at Allegiant Stadium.

The 2022 Pro Bowl is set for Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. The star-studded showdown in the Entertainment Capital of the World will mark the first Pro Bowl since 2020, as last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fear not, NFL bettors. Action still can be taken on the exhibition that often is bereft of effort. The AFC is a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is set at 64.5

When: Sunday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET
TV: ABC, ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

