Pro Bowl Live Stream: Watch AFC-NFC Exhibition Online, On TV

One week before the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals battle it out in Super Bowl LVI, a slew of the NFL’s biggest names will share the field at Allegiant Stadium.

The 2022 Pro Bowl is set for Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. The star-studded showdown in the Entertainment Capital of the World will mark the first Pro Bowl since 2020, as last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fear not, NFL bettors. Action still can be taken on the exhibition that often is bereft of effort. The AFC is a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is set at 64.5

When: Sunday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN