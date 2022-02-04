These David Pastrnak Stats Don’t Lie About Bruins Star’s Scoring Revival

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak is firing on all cylinders again.

Check the numbers if you don’t believe us.

The Boston Bruins star is the NHL’s top scorer in 2022, NHL.com’s Dan Rosen shared Thursday. Pastrnak has scored 14 goals since Jan. 1, tying him with the New York Rangers’ Chris Kreider for the league lead in the new year.

BNG Productions’ offered the 2022 NHL goals leaderboard via Twitter.

NHL Goal Leaders since Jan. 1



1. #NHLBruins David Pastrnak (14)

1. #NYR Chris Kreider (14)

3. #LetsGoPens Bryan Rust (12)

3. #TimeToHunt Sam Bennett (12)

5. #NHLBruins Brad Marchand (10) — Max Mainville (@tkdmaxbjj) February 2, 2022

Pastrnak endured a slow start to the 2021-22 season, scoring just eight goals in his first 28 outings. However, he has notched 14 goals in 15 games since Jan. 4, proving Bruce Cassidy’s assertion the sharpshooting wing is back to his best form.

Pastrnak’s resurgence has powered the Bruins’ rise up the standings, and Boston hopes his fine play will span both sides of the ongoing NHL All-Star break.