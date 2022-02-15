This Insane Stat Shows How Good Robert Williams Has Been For Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Williams signed a new contract with the Boston Celtics this past offseason and already is making it look like a discount.

Williams signed a four-year, $48 million contract that could rise as high as $54 million with incentives and has been one of the league’s most dominant big men in the NBA this season.

The 24-year-old’s role significantly has increased and he’s also been healthier than ever this season. It’s resulted in career-highs across the board in points (10.0), rebounds (9.7), assists (2.0), blocks (2.2), field goal percentage (73.2%), free throw percentage (69.3%) and minutes per game with 30.

Williams has been unbelievably efficient this season to the point where he actually has the highest offensive rating of any player all-time in a single-season at 142.67. Offensive rating is the number of points produced by a player in 100 possessions.

Does this mean Williams is having the best offensive season of all-time? No, but it does show that he clearly impacts winning in a positive way.

Williams’ extension doesn’t even kick in until next season, and it’s already looking great for the team.