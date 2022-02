NESN Logo Sign In

Boston University earned their first Beanpot win since 2015.

The 69th annual Beanpot Tournament was completed Monday night as the Terriers defeated the Northeastern Huskies 1-0 for their 31st Beanpot Championship.

Dylan Peterson scored with less than three minutes to go to win the game for Boston University.

