What Tom Brady Said About Josh McDaniels Leaving Patriots For Raiders

Tom Brady didn’t announce his retirement during Monday’s “Let’s Go!” episode — that part came Tuesday morning — but he did talk about Josh McDaniels leaving the Patriots for the Raiders.

Las Vegas on Monday afternoon formally revealed McDaniels as its new head coach and Dave Ziegler, formerly New England’s director of player personnel, as its new general manager. During a back-and-forth with “Let’s Go!” co-host Jim Gray, Brady offered his thoughts on his former offensive coordinator taking the Raiders job.

“Well, I’m really excited for Josh,” Brady said. “He’s a tremendous coach. I was very fortunate to be around him for as long as I did. Anytime someone gets that opportunity, it’s tremendous for them and their family. And, to be the leader of an organization is a great feeling. He certainly deserves to be that. Works extremely hard, is so smart, prepares, understands, really what it takes to put together a winning culture. He’s been around that for a very long time, and obviously I wish him nothing but the most success.”

McDaniels served as New England’s offensive coordinator from 2012 through 2021. He previously worked with the Patriots in various assistant roles from 2001 through 2008.

Reminder: The Patriots will visit the Raiders next season.