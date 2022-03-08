Isaiah Thomas Opens Up About ‘Very Frustrating’ Dynamic With Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

As Isaiah Thomas started to become somewhat of an NBA journeyman following his memorable Celtics tenure, the idea of a return to Boston for the two-time All-Star was kicked around in the basketball world for years.

But much to Thomas’ chagrin, a reunion has yet to — and possibly never will — come to fruition.

Dating back to the 2017-18 season, Thomas has made pit stops in Cleveland, Los Angeles, Denver, Washington, New Orleans and Dallas. IT’s latest opportunity in the league was provided by the Charlotte Hornets, who will host the Celtics on Wednesday night.

One day prior to the Boston-Charlotte meeting, Thomas was asked by NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin if he’s had conversations with Brad Stevens about a possible return to the C’s.

“I mean, I’ve tried to have conversations about that,” Thomas told reporters. “I don’t know. It’s hard to speak on ’cause I’ve opened my arms to try to come back in so many ways. It’s not even about playing and trying to pick up where I left off. Like, I’m past that moment. But I know there’s been times where I can help in that locker room. You know, I’m not in there every day so I can’t speak on what’s going on. This is from the outside looking in, but I felt like there’s been times when Brad could make a call and give me an opportunity and it hasn’t happened. So, that’s very frustrating because of the relationship we have, the friendship we’ve been able to have over the years. You know, I felt like there’s been opportunities to make that happen and it hasn’t.

“So, that’s disappointing in a lot of ways because I love Boston. I love everything about the city of Boston. The people who’ve shown me the most love is obviously from Boston. It’s frustrating, but like I said, I’ve done my part in so many ways of trying to make a comeback and make a reunion. It’s not even about playing, you know? I could just help. I tell everybody that I can help without putting the ball in the basket. I think a lot of people understand that and know that. Things happen, like, I’m not faulting anybody for it — not being able to come back. I just thought with how close we are and how close I am to a person like that I thought there would be an opportunity, but there isn’t. So, you just move on and you wish them well. I still have a lot of love for everybody that impacted my life in the city of Boston.”

Thomas scored 10 points, pulled down five rebounds and dished out three assists over 14 minutes in his Hornets debut March 2. One has to imagine he’ll be playing with added motivation Wednesday night at Spectrum Center.