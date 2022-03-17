Bobby Dalbec Reveals How He Filled Free Time During MLB Lockout

NESN Logo Sign In

Like the rest of us, Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec had to find some way to occupy his time during the 99-day lockout that delayed the start of Major League Baseball spring training.

On Thursday, Dalbec offered some insight into what that looked like for him.

“Last week I was working on my backyard and putting the fence in,” Dalbec said, via Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. “Now I’m back playing. So I’m glad to be out here not doing yard work anymore.”

The Red Sox resumed spring training this week and played their first game Thursday, putting together a beatdown of the Minnesota Twins.

Clearly whatever he was doing during the lockout, it kept him in baseball shape. Dalbec belted the first home run of Red Sox spring training to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning against Minnesota.