Bruins Wrap: Craig Smith Hat Trick Leads Win Vs. Golden Knights

The Bruins are back in the win column following a 5-2 road victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

Boston improved to 33-18-4 with the win while the Golden Knights fell to 30-21-4.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Craig Smith was dominant for the Bruins, scoring his seventh, eighth and ninth goals of the season after not scoring since Jan. 30.

Smith first capitalized at 13:18 of the first period to give Boston a 1-0 lead, then tacked on his second at 11:03 of the middle frame.

But he didn’t stop there. Smith logged his third career hat trick when he got on the board with a snipe from the left circle with 5:21 remaining in the game.