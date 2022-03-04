Sportsbooks Panic, Pull Aaron Rodgers-Related Odds Off Betting Boards Rodgers previously was -330 to return to Green Bay by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Could the long-awaited decision from Aaron Rodgers be imminent?

Well, there’s yet to be any official announcement by the Green Bay Packers quarterback, but for one reason or another those at DraftKings Sportsbook seemingly have showcased a bit of panic and thus took Rodgers-related prices off the betting board.

Both Rodgers’ next-team odds as well as the Packers’ first-snap of 2022 season odds were removed Thursday.

The fact DraftKings pulled Rodgers’ odds hints at two things: First, oddsmakers clearly did not want to take any additional bets on the two-time defending NFL MVP. Second, it’s fair to think the books gained some sort of intel that Rodgers’ return to Green Bay has been decided on.

Rodgers was -330 to return to the Packers on Wednesday in the wake of NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport report on how the veteran quarterback and the organization were working toward a short-term deal. Rodgers was an identical -330 to take the first snap of Green Bay’s season with backup quarterback Jordan Love behind Rodgers at 3-to-1.

Each of those wagers may have been enticing after Rapoport’s report with bettors buying in on what at that time could have been viewed as a bargain. After all, those -330 prices are much different than something like -800 or -900 for those placing a meaningful wager.

Could DraftKings have removed Rodgers’ odds after hearing that he was going to another team rather than the Packers? Well, sure, it’s possible. Reports pertaining to Rodgers go back a full season while and, as of Wednesday, the Denver Broncos were +350 to land the QB with the San Francisco 49ers (8-to-1) and Indianapolis Colts (10-to-1) also in the mix. Given Rapoport’s recent report, though, and the building momentum that Rodgers would return to Green Bay, it’s more likely than not this is a Packers-related pull from the betting boards.