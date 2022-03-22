Bruins Hold 50/50 Raffle To Benefit The Bourque Family Foundation

NESN Logo Sign In

The ongoing Boston Bruins raffle aims to assist the efforts of one of their legends.

The Bruins Foundation will hold a 50/50 raffle Friday to benefit The Bourque Family Foundation. Enter now by purchasing tickets at BostonBruins.com/5050 or at TD Garden during Thursday night’s Bruins versus Tampa Bay Lightning Game.

The Bourque Family Foundation “strives to continue the impact made through Ray’s leadership by supporting a wide variety of different charitable and educational endeavors.”

The raffle now is open and will run until the start of the third period of the Bruins-Lightning Game. The jackpot will be at least $77,000, and ongoing raffle sales will grow that number. The winner will claim 50% of the jackpot, and the other half will benefit The Bourque Family Foundation.