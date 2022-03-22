Bruins Hold 50/50 Raffle To Benefit The Bourque Family Foundation

The jackpot starts at $77,000

by

The ongoing Boston Bruins raffle aims to assist the efforts of one of their legends.

The Bruins Foundation will hold a 50/50 raffle Friday to benefit The Bourque Family Foundation. Enter now by purchasing tickets at BostonBruins.com/5050 or at TD Garden during Thursday night’s Bruins versus Tampa Bay Lightning Game.

The Bourque Family Foundation “strives to continue the impact made through Ray’s leadership by supporting a wide variety of different charitable and educational endeavors.”

The raffle now is open and will run until the start of the third period of the Bruins-Lightning Game. The jackpot will be at least $77,000, and ongoing raffle sales will grow that number. The winner will claim 50% of the jackpot, and the other half will benefit The Bourque Family Foundation.

