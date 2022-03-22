Grant Williams’ Mom Has Even Cooler Job Than Celtics Forward Does

NESN Logo Sign In

Some might say Grant Williams has one of the coolest jobs in the world as a forward for the Boston Celtics. But his mother, Teresa Johnson, has him beat.

Johnson is an electrical engineer for NASA, and among her accomplishments is helping to design the International Space Station. In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, she explained her career and the hurdles she faced in getting there as a woman in a male-dominated field.

Celebrating Women's History: Grant Williams' Mom Teresa Johnson discusses her incredible career at NASA, and her trail-blazing journey to get there. @OnHerTurf



Johnson also explained how she thinks her unique career made an impact on her son, who is in his third season with the Celtics.

“Grant saw, you must work hard,” Johnson said. “When I look left, and when I look right at the people I work with, they are brilliant. The way they work, their goal is to make what you see as impossible possible. I would like to think that he saw different people communicating different ideas, and that made an impression upon him.”