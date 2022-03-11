Bruins’ Jack Ahcan Scores First NHL Goal To Tie Game Vs. Blackhawks

Ahcan was playing in his fifth game of the season

by

Jack Ahcan picked a pretty good time to score his first NHL goal.

The second-year defenseman, playing in his fifth game of the season, fired away from the slot to send the puck flying past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen and equalizing the game for the Boston Bruins, 2-2.

The 24-year-old had not logged a point in any of his seven career NHL games entering Thursday.

The momentum from the play carried over into later in the period, as David Pastrnak scored the go-ahead less than four minutes later to make it a 3-2 game.

More Bruins:

Bruins’ Jack Ahcan Scores First NHL Goal To Tie Game Vs. Blackhawks
Previous Article

Best Bet to Win the East: Bucks, 76ers, Heat or Nets?
Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman
Next Article

Marcus Stroman Recruits Carlos Correa to Cubs

Picked For You

Related