Bruins’ Jack Ahcan Scores First NHL Goal To Tie Game Vs. Blackhawks

Jack Ahcan picked a pretty good time to score his first NHL goal.

The second-year defenseman, playing in his fifth game of the season, fired away from the slot to send the puck flying past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen and equalizing the game for the Boston Bruins, 2-2.

The 24-year-old had not logged a point in any of his seven career NHL games entering Thursday.

The momentum from the play carried over into later in the period, as David Pastrnak scored the go-ahead less than four minutes later to make it a 3-2 game.