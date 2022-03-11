Best Bet to Win the East: Bucks, 76ers, Heat or Nets? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We are into the NBA’s home stretch, and things are going to be very interesting in the Eastern Conference come playoff time.

Despite sitting eighth in the Conference, FanDuel Sportsbook still has the Brooklyn Nets as the favorite to represent the East in this year’s NBA finals. Their opponent tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers, currently have the third-best odds at +320.

However, for NBA reporter Austin Krell, the safest bet might be the Milwaukee Bucks at +290.

“I can’t possibly give the Nets the best odds because I just don’t know what they are yet,” Krell said. “I think the safe pick is probably the Bucks because they have the experience; they’ve done it before.”

On SportsGrid’s Morning After with Ben Stevens, Krell also mentioned he likes the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the Conference-leading Miami Heat, stating,

“I wouldn’t go the Heat because I just don’t trust their offense in a grind-it-out type of game because Jimmy Butler hasn’t been very good in the clutch. I don’t know who their primary shot creator is now.”

Krell acknowledges the potential of the Boston Celtics (+1800) given how well they’ve performed in the season’s second half. Still, as of right now, it’s Milwaukee, led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, where bettors should be placing their money.