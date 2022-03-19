Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Points To Relentless Offensive Effort In Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 after a wild third frame. Boston looked to be on their way to an easy victory, building up a 2-0 lead entering the third period.

Unfortunately for the Bruins, the Jets would respond early in the third with two goals of their own to tie the game and change the momentum.

That was until left wing Taylor Hall found a way to break the tie and take a 3-2 lead, which would hold until the final minute — Charlie McAvoy added an empty-net goal to put the game away for a 4-2 victory.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy pointed to the team’s ability to keep the puck in the opposing zone while attacking the inside.

‘We talked about getting to the interior against Winnipeg, they have some smaller defensemen, a couple of really big ones, but some smaller ones,” Cassidy said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “And statistically, they don’t defend the slot that well for whatever reason.”

Cassidy credited Charlie Coyle specifically for starting the party in the offensive zone.

“Charlie (Coyle) started that, he got inside, he lost the puck and he was heavy in there and Frederic cleaned it up, and that’s what got us going for those types of goals.