Bruins Schedule: ESPN Warns Boston To ‘Beware’ This Tough Stretch

The Boston Bruins might end their regular-season schedule with a series of bangs.

ESPN’s Kristen Shilton identified the seven games the Bruins will play between April 19 and April 29 as the stretch of their remaining schedule they must “beware.” That stretch not only will wind down Boston’s regular season, it also is bound to have series implications for where the Bruins will finish in the Eastern Conference standings and position themselves in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“The Bruins will be in a sprint to the finish,” Shilton wrote. “Let’s break it down: Dropping in on St. Louis and Pittsburgh, home to greet the Rangers, back out to Montreal, welcome in Florida and Buffalo, wrap up things in Toronto. That’s a long 11 days to lead right into the postseason.”

The Bruins are 34-18-5 and occupy fourth place in the Atlantic Division standings. Just 10 points separate Boston from the first-place Panthers, and the Bruins trail the third-place Maple Leafs by just five points.

We knew back in July when the NHL announced Boston’s schedule the regular-season-ending matchup with the Leafs would be huge. The weeks leading up to Boston’s toughest stretch will determine just how high the stakes will be for its trip to Toronto.