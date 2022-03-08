Bruins Watch One-Goal Lead Disappear With Seconds Left, Lose To Kings

A tough loss in the return home

by

This will be a tough one for the Boston Bruins to sit on.

Boston suffered an overtime loss against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night as they were defeated 3-2. Andreas Athanasiou scored the game-winner.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy cited his team needing to finish it off late as it was the second-straight game that Boston let up a game-tying goal in the final minute.

To hear what the Bruins head coach had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.

