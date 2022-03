NESN Logo Sign In

Andreas Athanasiou capped off a big-time comeback for the Los Angeles Kings.

The Boston Bruins were hoping to beat the Kings for a second Monday in a row but unfortunately were stunned as Los Angeles scored a goal in the final minute to force overtime and ultimately lose in the extra period.

In overtime, Athanasiou used his speed and solid shot to win the game for the Kings.

For more on the overtime goal, check out the “Bruins Best Comeback” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.