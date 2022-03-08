Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls In Disheartening Overtime Loss Vs. Kings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins returned to TD Garden after a long and successful road trip but suffered a difficult-to-swallow defeat to the Los Angeles Kings with a 3-2 overtime loss.

Boston, who defeated LA by a seven-goal margin one week prior, fell to 34-18-5 on the season, and while the hosts earned a point it certainly felt like they let one slip away. Los Angeles improved to 32-19-7 with a momentum-building win.

You can check out the box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins have a concerning theme on their hands as Boston now has allowed the game-tying goal in the final 30 seconds of regulation three times in the last four games. The Bruins, after taking both a 1-0 and 2-1 lead earlier in the contest, allowed the Kings to score the game-tying goal at 19:34 of the third period with Trevor Moore finishing a rebound on the doorstep to send the game to overtime.

This time, unlike Saturday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the error proved costly as Boston watched its two points slip away in the overtime loss.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Craig Smith netted his fifth goal in three games Monday as the Bruins’ third-line proved to be one of the main highlights. Smith also had an assist and key play on Boston’s first goal of the game by Trent Frederic.