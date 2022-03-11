AFC West Futures Odds: Major Additions Has Broncos, Chargers Closing the Gap by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Following major acquisitions by both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, the AFC West is shaping up to be as competitive as it has been in years.

Current AFC West Futures Odds According to FanDuel Sportsbook:

Kansas City Chiefs +115

Denver Broncos +240

Los Angeles Chargers +310

Las Vegas Raiders +1000

The Broncos (+240) have seen their AFC West title hopes increase significantly in the wake of Tuesday’s trade that brought franchise quarterback Russell Wilson over from the Seattle Seahawks. However, Denver is not the only threat to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs (+115) atop the division, as the Chargers now hold +310 odds following Thursday’s addition of star pass rusher Khalil Mack.

Both moves are game-changers and the latest odds certainly reflect that. In the Mile-High City, Wilson will be surrounded with promising young talent in wideouts Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, as well as running back Javonte Williams, not to mention being backed by one of the NFL’s elite defenses as Wilson was in his heyday in Seattle.

For the Chargers, their problems lay on the defensive side of the ball, with the unit allowing the third-most points per game in 2021 (27.0). Pairing Mack with fellow star edge rusher Joey Bosa should help alleviate some of those woes while taking much-needed pressure off of superstar quarterback Justin Herbert.

One could make the argument that the respective odds should be reversed, as there is a minimal gap, if any, between Wilson and Herbert. However, current odds like the Broncos to give Kansas City the biggest scare in the KC’s pursuit of a seventh consecutive division title.

The team that drafted Mack out of Buffalo, the Las Vegas Raiders, are slotted fourth in the division (+1000) despite their second-place finish in 2021, which included a postseason appearance thanks to a Week 18 win over Herbert’s Chargers. As a wild card team, the Raiders nearly upset the eventual AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals.