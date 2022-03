NESN Logo Sign In

Linus Ullmark made some major saves in the Boston Bruins loss.

Boston welcomed the Los Angeles Kings to TD Garden on Monday night and fell in overtime as the Kings tied the game with seconds left to go in the third period before winning it.

Ullmark did make a stunning glove save as the goalie went right to left to prevent the Kings from scoring.

For more on the netminder’s performance, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.