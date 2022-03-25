David Pastrnak Logs Last-Minute Hat Trick To Lead Bruins Past Lightning

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — David Pastrnak made up for lost time during Thursday’s victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Pastrnak hadn’t scored in five games, dating back to March 10, but let it rip to lead the Boston Bruins over the Lightning, 3-2, at TD Garden. After scoring a pair of equalizers to advance on a Lightning lead, Pastrnak potted the winner — his third goal of the night — at 15:50 of the final frame.

In doing so, Pastrnak scored his 34th, 35th and 36th goals of the season — and Boston jumped over Tampa Bay in the standings and improved to 40-19-5.

Not a bad night at TD Garden, to say the least.