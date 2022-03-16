Denny Hamlin Unimpressed With Phoenix Raceway: ‘Sticky Stuff’ Ruined Track

NESN Logo Sign In

Denny Hamlin has a point to make and he’s, um, sticking to it.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver took issue with the “sticky stuff” race officials applied to the track during Sunday’s Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Hamlin believes the resin-based traction compound turned what would have been an open race into a “freight train” to the detriment of the sport.

“The sticky stuff made it a one lane track,” Hamlin wrote in a tweet. “Phx is better then that when it?s not a freight train around the top.”

After starting in the No. 2 position, Hamlin finished 13th in the Ruoff Mortgage 500.

So is his gripe about sticky stuff a case of sour grapes, or does he make a good point? Perhaps we’ll have to see whether his argument gains traction in the coming weeks before we determine the answer.