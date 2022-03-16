Titans Release Julio Jones by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones has been released by the team, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

The Julio Jones era never quite came into fruition in Tennessee as he couldn’t remain on the field due to injury, and when he was, he looked like a shell of his former self. Jones posted a career-low for a season in yards per game at just 43.4 and never became a consistent factor within the team’s passing offense. At 33 years old and clearly limited by injuries over his career, the market for the seven-time Pro Bowler will be something to monitor throughout free agency.

Jones accrued 31 receptions on 48 targets for 434 yards and one touchdown in ten starts on the season. With him out of the mix, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will move up the depth chart to be the team’s second option as things stand.

