Hampus Lindholm Paired With Charlie McAvoy As Bruins Face Lightning

Big night for the new addition

by

Hampus Lindholm will make his Boston Bruins debut Thursday.

Boston will face off with its division rival, the Tampa Bay Lightning, in one of the most crucial games of the season. The Bruins will get some help as their newest addition joins them on the ice.

Lindholm has five goals and 17 assists in 61 games this season. The defenseman’s pairing with Charlie McAvoy could become one of the best defensive pairings in hockey.

For more on the defensive pairings, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

More NHL:

Grizzlies' Ja Morant Will Have Knee Injury Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon
Previous Article

Ex-Patriots Safety Duron Harmon Joins Josh McDaniels, Raiders
Next Article

Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. Ruled Out Thursday Against Cavs

Picked For You

Related