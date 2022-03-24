Hampus Lindholm Paired With Charlie McAvoy As Bruins Face Lightning

NESN Logo Sign In

Hampus Lindholm will make his Boston Bruins debut Thursday.

Boston will face off with its division rival, the Tampa Bay Lightning, in one of the most crucial games of the season. The Bruins will get some help as their newest addition joins them on the ice.

Lindholm has five goals and 17 assists in 61 games this season. The defenseman’s pairing with Charlie McAvoy could become one of the best defensive pairings in hockey.

