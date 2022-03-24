Ex-Patriots Safety Duron Harmon Joins Josh McDaniels, Raiders

NESN Logo Sign In

The so-called “Patriots West” just keeps growing.

Since longtime New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels took over as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, several former Patriots have headed west to join him. The Raiders added another one Thursday, as former Patriots safety Duron Harmon is heading to Las Vegas.

The Raiders announced the news Thursday night.

We have signed free agent S Duron Harmon. pic.twitter.com/tZpobngtw0 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 24, 2022

New England drafted Harmon out of Rutgers in the third round (No. 91 overall) in 2013. He played in New England from 2013 to 2019, winning three Super Bowls, before spending 2020 with the Detroit Lions and 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons.

In addition to McDaniels, Harmon will join a number of former Patriots. Las Vegas recently signed tight end Jacob Hollister, while running back Brandon Bolden and fullback Jakob Johnson also were recent additions. McDaniels also hired three Patriots assistant coaches to his staff once he was installed in Las Vegas.