Highlights From Tuukka Rask Ceremonial Puck Drop Before Bruins-Devils

Boston honored the 15-year career of the now retired goaltender

by

BOSTON — Bruins longtime goaltender Tuukka Rask was on hand at TD Garden on Thursday night as the organization celebrated his tenure in Boston with a ceremonial puck drop before facing the New Jersey Devils.

Rask, who played four games earlier in the 2021-22 campaign, retired on Feb. 9 after 15 years with the Bruins. He retired as the goaltender with the most wins and tied for most shutouts.

Here are some highlights from the pregame ceremony, which earned a loud ovation from fans in attendance.

Rask spoke to reporters before the ceremony sharing how he does not regret his decision to retire while teasing a new position with the Bruins organization.

Perhaps Rask’s jersey retirement is set to come next?

