Highlights From Tuukka Rask Ceremonial Puck Drop Before Bruins-Devils

BOSTON — Bruins longtime goaltender Tuukka Rask was on hand at TD Garden on Thursday night as the organization celebrated his tenure in Boston with a ceremonial puck drop before facing the New Jersey Devils.

Rask, who played four games earlier in the 2021-22 campaign, retired on Feb. 9 after 15 years with the Bruins. He retired as the goaltender with the most wins and tied for most shutouts.

Here are some highlights from the pregame ceremony, which earned a loud ovation from fans in attendance.

Great tribute video from the Bruins to Tuukka Rask, who earns a very loud ovation while taking part in the ceremonial puck drop. pic.twitter.com/fUOVujw6z2 — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) March 31, 2022

It was Tuukka time Thursday night as the legendary @NHLBruins goalie dropped the puck for the ceremonial face off. ? pic.twitter.com/1QFW5oolB6 — NHL (@NHL) March 31, 2022

Rask spoke to reporters before the ceremony sharing how he does not regret his decision to retire while teasing a new position with the Bruins organization.