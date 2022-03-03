If Canucks Want To Move Brock Boeser, Should Bruins Try To Swing Deal?

NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL trade deadline is approaching, and the Boston Bruins could use a piece or two to help fill out their roster.

Might Brock Boeser be a good fit?

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli on Thursday reported on SportsNet650 the Vancouver Canucks are looking to move the forward, which could mean they plan to keep J.T. Miller and Conor Garland.

Boeser has 15 goals and as many assists this season, including seven power-play goals. The 2015 first-round pick (and one of the players the Bruins passed out in the 2015 NHL Draft), is not afraid to shoot the puck, as showcased by his four shots on net and eight overall attempts against the Bruins back in December.

The Bruins certainly could benefit from a winger like Boeser who could solidify the top line (and maybe help out the power play) as a nice fit with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. While Boeser has had success with different linemates this season, he has thrived at his natural right wing position.

But Boeser, at times, has been inconsistent and has had injuries hinder him. He also will be a restricted free agent after the 2021-22 NHL season and probably will garner some sort of raise this offseason. There is the option of him accepting the $7.5 million qualifying offer, too.

If the Bruins see him as just a rental and someone who could help them in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, complete the first line, and can clear enough cap space via trade (Boeser’s cap hit is $5.875) without giving up too much, maybe Don Sweeney should pick up the phone.