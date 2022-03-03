You Can Now Bet on the USFL in 15 States by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The United States Football League is looking to fill the sports gambling void that the MLB labor dispute has left. The USFL announced that 15 states across America have authorized licensed operators to take bets on the league. The states included are Iowa, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Connecticut, Delaware, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

USFL Executive Vice President, Business Operations, Edward Hartman, said, âWe look forward to our fans being able to bet responsibly on USFL games in every state where sports wagering is legal.â

The USFL comprises eight teams, the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, Tampa Bay Bandits, Michigan Panthers, Pittsburgh Maulers, New Jersey Generals, and Philadelphia Stars.

The USFL will play its first game on April 16 at 7:30 p.m. The game will feature the New Jersey Generals taking on the Birmingham Stallions.