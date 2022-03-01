NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Signing 10-Day Deal With Hornets

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears Isaiah Thomas is back in the NBA.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Charlotte Hornets are signing Thomas to a 10-day deal.

Thomas previously signed 10-day contracts with the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers. He also averaged 41 points in three G League games.

Thomas’ path back to the NBA has been anything but easy, but the former Boston Celtics star has remained positive throughout the “slow grind.”

The Hornets return to action Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.